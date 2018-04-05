Kelowna Right to Life Society directors (from left) Bonnie McLaughlin, Kathy Mein, Marietta Egan and Marlon Bartram. Photo: Contributor/KGH Foundation

Anit-abortion group donates $7,000 to KGH Perinatal Unit

Kelowna Right To Life Society helps purchase wireless fetal monitor

The Kelowna Right to Life Society has donated $7,000 to the KGH Foundation to purchase a wireless fetal monitor for the hospital’s perinatal unit.

The funds was raised primarily through their membership coupled with a significant contribution by St. Charles Garnier Catholic Church in Kelowna.

Fetal monitoring is necessary to support the health and stabilization of infants during labour. It allows for physicians and nurses to monitor a mother’s contractions and her baby’s heart rate throughout the delivery process, and is necessary to alert medical staff of complications if and when they arise.

Wireless fetal monitoring provides mothers the added benefit of mobility while they labour, which can have an overall positive impact for both mom and baby.

“We are very grateful to our membership for supporting our campaign to purchase the wireless fetal monitor,” said Marlon Bartram, executive director of the Kelowna Right to Life Society.

“We really just wanted to make a gift that would make a difference, to help infants and their parents.”

“Over the years, donor support has proven pivotal to advancing patient care at Kelowna General,” added Doug Rankmore, CEO of the KGH Foundation.

“The Kelowna Right to Life Society came to us with an earnest desire to help improve the experience of mothers and babies during delivery. Their generosity is appreciated.”

Over 1,600 babies are born every year at KGH. In March 2016, the new perinatal unit opened its doors on the 4th floor of the Interior Heart and Surgical Centre.

The KGH Foundation continues to raise funds to support the purchase of state-of-the-art medical equipment and care items for the unit, to benefit patients from across the Southern Interior.

