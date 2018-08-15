Animal rights activists to protest Kelowna’s RibFest launch

Animal rights activists plan on sinking their teeth into an annual event they say is unethical and unhealthy.

Animal rights activists plan on sinking their teeth into an annual event they say is unethical and unhealthy.

“A group of concerned Kelowna citizens as well as groups will be present at the Ribfest media launch (Wednesday) at 1 p.m.,” read an email from Karen Stiewe.

Rotary’s Ribfest, Stiewe said, does nothing but cause harm to the environment, support obesity, Type 2 Diabetes, heart attack and stroke.

“In addition, I’m sure you’ve seen how the animals suffer, as recently shown on Facebook by KARMA, in a Kamloops transport truck,” she wrote. “Many (pigs) dies in transport. Our goal was to have a dialogue with Rotary about creating an event that aligns with their values as an organization. They dismissed us in favor of raising funds for an unhealthy and unethical event.”

In the letter Stiewe references, these concerns are further highlighted and at the media event today they intend to have two doctors on site to discuss the issue further. They will also be at the actual RibFest Aug. 24.

READ MORE: RIBFEST TO RETURN TO KELOWNA

A Facebook Group for Anonymous for the Voiceless also says they will be holding a ‘Cube of Truth’ event at City Park on Friday, Aug. 24, when Ribfest takes place.

“The Cube of Truth is a peaceful static demonstration akin to an art performance. This demonstration operates in a structured manner that triggers curiosity and interest from the public; we attempt to lead bystanders to a vegan conclusion through a combination of local standard-practice animal exploitation footage and conversations with a value-based sales approach,” reads a post about that event.

RibFest

The Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest uses 100 per cent of the proceeds for community and charitable purposes. This year, JoeAnna’s House is their beneficiary.

It provides short term accommodations for families from outside the Central Okanagan whose loved ones are receiving specialized health care at the Kelowna General Hospital, thus enabling families to be together when they need it most.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
$26,000 raised for youth programs at Kelowna lawn bowling event
Next story
B.C. gangster charged after man allegedly beaten with a golf club

Just Posted

Return of Indigenous carver puts Okanagan College back on cutting edge

Artist Darren McKenzie will return to teach his popular course on Indigenous carving in October

No end in sight, smoke is here to stay

There is no anticipated change in weather for the Okanagan-Shuswap this week

Animal rights activists to protest Kelowna’s RibFest launch

Animal rights activists plan on sinking their teeth into an annual event they say is unethical and unhealthy.

$26,000 raised for youth programs at Kelowna lawn bowling event

On the Lawn was held throughout the summer to support Elevation Outdoors

B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

This is only the fourth state of emergency ever issued during a fire season

No growth on the Monashee Complex wildfires

Mabel Creek, Sugar Mountain and Harris Creek fires continue to burn near Lumby and Cherryville

RCMP deploys officers to help B.C. communities impacted by wildfires

RCMP officers heading to communities particularly within central, northern and southern B.C.

Crews are working to contain the wildfire north of Okanagan Connector

Update: Aug. 15 Crews will continue to mop up and extend hose… Continue reading

Interim GoFundMe payments approved in Humboldt Broncos crash

$50,000 to be given to each of the 13 survivors and each family of the 16 people who died

B.C. gangster charged after man allegedly beaten with a golf club

Langley man facing aggravated assault charge after incident allegedly involved golf club and machete

Increasing temperatures challenge crews on Snowy Mountain

The Snowy Mountain wildfire near Keremeos remains out-of-control

Are you Canada’s next Masterchef?

Home cooks looking to follow their cuisine dreams can apply now.

Regional climate adaptation agriculture testing to expand in B.C.

Ottawa funds farm projects to conserve water, remove invasive species

VIDEO: B.C. RCMP officers excel in Amazing Race Canada Heroes Edition

Courtney and Taylor Callens have become the team to beat

Most Read