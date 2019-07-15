(Pixabay)

Anglican Church rejects same-sex marriage amendment; will not add policy to national laws

The Church doesn’t prohibit same-sex marriage outright

The Anglican Church of Canada has voted down a proposal to bless same-sex marriage across the denomination, though branches of the church in each province will still be able to make up their own minds on the matter.

Delegates rejected the motion to add same-sex unions to national church laws on Friday at the church’s General Synod, a meeting held every three years to decide issues of policy and doctrine.

The Church doesn’t prohibit same-sex marriage outright and in 2016 said leadership at the provincial level could decide whether to allow it within their jurisdictions.

But it has been mulling whether to add same-sex marriage to the church’s Marriage Canon for years.

The Church’s leadership requested that a motion to amend the denomination’s position be prepared in 2013.

The resolution was first voted on at the last synod in 2016, and was amended to allow same-sex marriages that were authorized by a local bishop and approved by provincial and regional leadership.

Friday’s failing vote was the second reading of the policy.

The membership also voted in a new church leader after the previous top bishop opted to retire.

Fred Hiltz will be succeeded by Rev. Linda Nicholls — the first woman to hold the role — who had been bishop in the Ontario Diocese of Huron.

READ MORE: Openly queer, female priest of B.C. church defying norms

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Baby locked in car at Rutland YMCA
Next story
Lake Country daycare to apply for valid zoning after six years of temporary permits

Just Posted

Single vehicle roll over in West Kelowna sends one to hospital

One person sent to hospital with non life-threatening injuries

Rockets’ Thomson signs entry-level contract with Ottawa Senators

The defenceman was taken 19th overall by Ottawa in June’s NHL Entry Draft

Foundry Kelowna finds new temporary home after kitchen fire

Regular offices will be repaired in a few weeks, according to release

Kelowna man rides bike 654km for mental health, pipeline awareness

Cycle 2 Change 2019 was made to open up conversation about mental health and Trans-Mountain Pipeline

The owners of Winfield Bakery in Lake Country are as sweet as their donuts

What do you do when you lose your jobs in the oil and gas industry?

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

Garneau ‘disappointed’ in airlines’ move against new passenger bill of rights

New rules codified compensation for lost luggage, overbooked flights

Mercury tops out on top of the world: Alert in Nunavut warmer than Victoria

It’s the latest anomaly in what’s been a long, hot summer across the Arctic

PHOTOS: Okanagan MetalFest event rocks

Big crowds gather for popular two-day annual heavy metal music festival in tiny Armstrong

Canadian is detained in China on drug allegations: Chinese government

Detention of a Canadian in China comes as part a diplomatic dispute triggered by arrest of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou

Too much time on social media can hurt teens’ mental health: study

Researchers conducted a four-year survey of more than 3,800 adolescents between Grades 7 and 11

Super League Triathlon in the Okanagan cancelled

It was confirmed Monday next month’s planned Super League Triathlon has been cancelled

Advocates want charges in horse deaths during Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races

Chuckwagon races are a nightly spectacle during the Stampede, a 10-day annual celebration of western life

ICBC insurance renewals get more complicated this year

Crash history, driver risk prompt more reporting requirements

Most Read