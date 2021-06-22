Lincoln Mckoen. (YouTube)

Lincoln Mckoen. (YouTube)

Anglican bishop of the central Interior resigns over sexual misconduct allegations

Lincoln Mckoen was elected as a bishop of the Territory of the People region last year

A bishop who oversaw Anglican churches in central Interior B.C. has tendered his resignation after sending “sexualized electronic communications” to another adult while in his capacity as a priest.

In a statement from the Archbishop Linda Nicholls, the primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, she said that Lincoln Mckoen’s relationship with the church had been severed.

“Lincoln Mckoen has resigned from his diocesan episcopal ministry because of allegations received on May 27, 2021 that on occasions when Lincoln Mckoen presented himself as a priest (padre), bishop-elect or bishop he, by text and by images sent inappropriate sexualized electronic communications to an adult person who is resident outside the Ecclesiastical Province and with whom Lincoln Mckoen was in a pastoral relationship,” Nicholls said.

“Lincoln Mckoen acknowledges that the allegations are well founded.”

In his former role, Mckoen had presided over the Territory of the People, which has 20 churches across 17 communities including Quesnel, Williams Lake and Kamloops.

In another statement, Archbishop Lynne McNaughton, the Metropolitan of the Ecclesiastical Province of British Columbia and Yukon and the Bishop of the Diocese of Kootenay, said that the Anglican Church of Canada has a “strictly enforced, zero tolerance policy” for misconduct.

In a letter to parishioners, McNaughton further noted rules adopted by the church in 2001 that “expressed a commitment” to ensuring that people in positions of power “do not take advantage of, or abuse, that trust or power.”

Mckoen was was elected last year and assumed his role that September. He told the church’s Anglican Journal at the time that being elected was “a massive, sacred trust that is placed on me by God and the people of the Territory.

“Being from outside of the Territory, I need to work to earn everyone’s trust and to get to know each parish, pastor and congregation.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Morning Start: Cheetahs can’t roar
Next story
Single vehicle collision seriously injures West Kelowna man

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Cheetahs can’t roar

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Voix du Coeur is bringing music to seniors in retirement homes as restrictions slowly start to ease. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Trio sings opera to Okanagan seniors as pandemic restrictions ease

Voix du Coeur travel around the Okanagan to bring the joy of music to seniors for free

Mayla Janzen and Ashley Hoppichler, with her daughters Lily and Sophia, are bringing a Friday evening market to Polson Park, starting July 2. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Entrepreneurs craft up Vernon night market

Friday evening Polson Park event to take place throughout the summer

Yoga with Goats instructor Samantha Richardson gets some attention from one of the goats while stretching on her mat June 15 at O’Keefe Ranch. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Yoga gone to the goats at North Okanagan ranch

Get your downward dog on with some four-legged friends at O’Keefe

A small balcony fire was doused Monday, June 21, 2021, at a home for sale on 43rd Avenue and 16th Street. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Small porch fire doused in Vernon

Tiny fire starts on balcony of home for sale

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Eligible travellers must still take multiple COVID-19 tests

A West Kelowna man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision early on Tuesday morning. (Black Press file photo)
Single vehicle collision seriously injures West Kelowna man

The man was driving a pickup truck that went off the road and caught on fire

Golden Ears Mountains, captured in May 2021. (Black Press Media files)
2nd year of day passes required for entry into 5 provincial parks launches in B.C.

Pilot program seeks to protect the environment by addressing visitor surges amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Lincoln Mckoen. (YouTube)
Anglican bishop of the central Interior resigns over sexual misconduct allegations

Lincoln Mckoen was elected as a bishop of the Territory of the People region last year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Kelowna artist Bobby Vandenhoorn recently completed mural of late Canadian rock icon and activist Gord Downie now adorns Brenda Dalzell’s Sicamous business, the Bruhn Crossing Urban Market. (Contributed)
Canadian rock legend, activist Gord Downie inspires Sicamous mural

Business owner hopes artwork will help foster ongoing conversations around reconciliation

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School on the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc reserve. (Allen Douglas/Kamloops This Week)
Tk’emlups preparing for archaeological work at B.C. residential school site where remains found

The 215 graves are, to the band’s knowledge, undocumented deaths for which it is still collecting records

Fans watch the warm-up before Game 6 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens in NHL playoff hockey action Saturday, May 29, 2021 in Montreal. Quebec’s easing of COVID-19 restrictions will allow 2,500 fans to attend the game for the first time in fourteen months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Two-thirds of Canadians say governments shouldn’t lift all COVID-19 restrictions

Poll reports Canadians who gained pandemic weight say they have gained 16 pounds on average

Most Read