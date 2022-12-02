The Spirit of British Columbia has been stalled due to a mechanical error. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Spirit of British Columbia has been stalled due to a mechanical error. (Black Press Media file photo)

Anchor issue causing BC Ferries delays between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Spirit of British Columbia drops anchor off Mayne Island

A BC Ferries vessel unexpectedly dropped anchor near Mayne Island.

The 1 p.m. sailing between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen is moving again after the Spirit of British Columbia experienced starboard anchor issues.

Passengers on board reported on social media that the vessel unexpectedly dropped anchor on Friday (Dec. 2).

On board, Bob Ransford tweeted passengers were experiencing strong “shuddering” as the crew tried to resolve the situation.

The 3 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen was cancelled as well as the 5 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay. The 7 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen and the 9 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay are at risk of being cancelled.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries cancels sailings between Greater Victoria, mainland

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerries

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Civil court date coming for former Kelowna mayor and councillor, current councillor
Next story
Central Okanagan jobless rate highest amongst major B.C. metropolitan areas

Just Posted

(Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
Heavy traffic on bridge into West Kelowna may impact holiday cheer

(Stock photo)
Healthcare workers with psychopathic tendencies less willing to help patients in pain: UBCO study

George Elliott Coyotes mascot wasn’t impressed with the Lake Country team’s loss against Surrey Friday, Dec. 2. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Tear-jerking play in Lake Country for B.C. Volleyball Championships

There were 108,500 people working in the Central Okanagan in Oct. compared to 106,600 in Nov. (Black Press file photo)
Central Okanagan jobless rate highest amongst major B.C. metropolitan areas