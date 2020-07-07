Anarchist Mountain Fire Department extinguishes ‘flaming river’ on Highway 3

Blaze caused by truck that caught fire and leaked diesel across the road

A truck caught on fire near Anarchist Mountain Monday, July 6, 2020 causing the road to close in both directions for nearly one hour. (Anarchist Mountain Fire Department / Facebook)

The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department, with help from the Osoyoos Fire Department, extinguished a truck fire on Highway 3 at 82nd Ave. yesterday (July 6) evening at approximately 5:30.

The truck reportedly caught fire causing the diesel tank to melt and leak fuel across the road, creating a “flaming river” across Highway 3.

Fire Chief Urs Grob described the blaze as a flaming river, which took crews almost an hour to extinguish.

The highway was closed in both directions while crews worked to put out the blaze. The Osoyoos Fire Department was called in to help with a water tanker.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

fire