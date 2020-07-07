A truck caught on fire near Anarchist Mountain Monday, July 6, 2020 causing the road to close in both directions for nearly one hour. (Anarchist Mountain Fire Department / Facebook)

Anarchist Mountain Fire Department extinguishes ‘flaming river’ on Highway 3

Blaze caused by truck that caught fire and leaked diesel across the road

The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department, with help from the Osoyoos Fire Department, extinguished a truck fire on Highway 3 at 82nd Ave. yesterday (July 6) evening at approximately 5:30.

The truck reportedly caught fire causing the diesel tank to melt and leak fuel across the road, creating a “flaming river” across Highway 3.

Fire Chief Urs Grob described the blaze as a flaming river, which took crews almost an hour to extinguish.

The highway was closed in both directions while crews worked to put out the blaze. The Osoyoos Fire Department was called in to help with a water tanker.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

READ MORE: Okanagan home destroyed by fire

READ MORE: Missing Penticton woman located by RCMP

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Horrifying video shows near head-on collision on Trans Canada
Next story
Would you take a COVID-19 vaccine? Poll suggests most Canadians say yes

Just Posted

North Okanagan district shifts attention to wildfire season

FireSmart, Grab-and-Go Bags and emergency planning among tips for wildfire preparedness

Vernon police deem car fire ‘suspicious’

A vehicle was fully involved last night on 24th Avenue, cause still unknown

Lake Country home destroyed by fire

Call came in from Teresa Road just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 7

Boomer Talk: Vernon homeless outreach team and COVID-19

Columnist Carole Fawcett catches up with two generous women going above and beyond to support the community

Hidden cameras in Okanagan forests catch illegal dumpers, lead to fines

The Okanagan Forest Task Force’s have led to 13 or 14 tickets for illegal dumpers

84-year-old Okanagan resident finishes 12,000-piece puzzle

Willie Tribiger started the puzzle in 2013, completing it in six and a half years

Princeton ATV rider slapped with numerous charges after complaint of near miss on the KVR

‘I would never defend actions like that’ - Ed Vermette, Princeton ATV Club president

Would you take a COVID-19 vaccine? Poll suggests most Canadians say yes

75 per cent of Canadians would agree to take a novel coronavirus vaccine

West Kelowna RCMP searching for suspects after stolen vehicle dumped

Police found the stolen pickup truck in the backcountry

Former Kelowna football player drowns in Fraser River

Kory Nagata went missing in the middle arm of the river

Anarchist Mountain Fire Department extinguishes ‘flaming river’ on Highway 3

Blaze caused by truck that caught fire and leaked diesel across the road

Speedboat driver sentenced in fatal Shuswap houseboat collision granted day parole

Leon Reinbrecht began serving a three-year sentence in a federal prison in January 2019

Tofino beachgoers ‘horrified’ by Sea-Doos, Jet Skis, in surf zone

“I was quite distressed to see it.”

Budget officer pegs cost of basic income as calls for it grow due to COVID-19

Planned federal spending to date on pandemic-related aid now tops about $174 billion

Most Read