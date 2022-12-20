An hour to leave the city: Commuters stuck on bridge to West Kelowna after snowstorm

Traffic on the bridge between Kelowna and West Kelowna (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Two semi-trucks are blocking traffic on the bridge between Kelowna and West Kelowna which is causing significant delays for commuters.

A driver stuck in traffic on Highway 97 reported that the two semis are unable to climb the hill into West Kelowna due to icy road conditions. They said that at least one car was also having difficulty driving up the hill and was blocking traffic.

One commuter said that it took them approximately one hour to drive from Rutland to West Kelowna.

The drive up the WR Bennett Bridge is a little sketch. Thank goodness for 4X4. Semi’s can’t make it up, nor rear wheel work vans. Gravel truck driver must have taken the afternoon off. 😩. #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/qHXJD1Do10 — Regan Bartel (@Reganrant) December 21, 2022

There is also a jackknifed semi transport truck blocking traffic on Elliott Road in West Kelowna. Emergency crews and a tow truck are working to clear the incident.

Drivers in Kelowna are unable to turn onto Cooper Road from Harvey Avenue due to a two-vehicle collision. Police and fire crews are on scene clearing the incident but the intersection is currently blocked.

READ MORE: City of West Kelowna asking public to help snow crews clear the way

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West Kelowna