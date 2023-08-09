Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

American woman found dead in her vehicle at Penticton Walmart

Police say the death is not suspicious

RCMP have confirmed that an American woman was found dead in her vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on B.C. Day, Aug. 7.

At noon, Penticton RCMP were called to the Walmart lot for a report of a 56-year-old woman deceased in her vehicle.

Police taped off the area and BC Coroner Service also attended.

The woman had been travelling with family from the US, said Cpl. James Grandy.

An investigation was undertaken, which included statements from her family who were also present. The death is not deemed suspicious and no further information will be released.

