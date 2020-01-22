Shawn Bertram Jensen is facing charges in Penticton court after he allegedly attempted to smuggle weapons into Canada across the U.S./Canada border in Osoyoos. Pictured above is the Canadian Border Services Agency Osoyoos port of entry. (Western News file)

American lawyer charged with allegedly smuggling restricted firearms across Osoyoos boarder

Shawn Jensen allegedly smuggled AR-15, Ruger .22 over U.S./Canada border, with no licence.

An American lawyer is facing charges in Penticton court after he allegedly attempted to smuggle weapons into Canada across the U.S./Canada border in Osoyoos.

Shawn Bertram Jensen’s case appeared briefly in court Tuesday for arraignment hearing, but was put back until Feb. 5.

Jensen is facing eight criminal charges including false or deceptive statement regarding import of goods, smuggling of goods into Canada, possession of firearm without a licence and/or registration, possession of non-firearm unauthorized, two charges in relation to occupying a vehicle knowing that a firearm, etc. was present, and a charge of possessing loaded/unloaded ammo in relation to a prohibited or restricted firearm.

According to court documents, Jensen, who is about 60 years old, allegedly attempted to smuggle a Colt AR15 SP1 restricted rifle, and a Ruger .22 restricted handgun into Canada, contrary to section 159 of the Customs Act.

[A file photo of a 1973 Colt AR-15 SP1 rifle. (Steelerdon – Wikipedia)]

He reportedly did not possess a licence or registration certificate for the firearms. According to court documents, in addition to the firearms, Jensen was also found to be in possession of three over-capacity rifle magazines.

The rifle and handgun were found to be unloaded, however, documents further explain that ammo was readily accessible, capable of being discharged in the firearm.

According to a Washington state legal directory Jensen is reportedly an agricultural lawyer in Wenatchee, WA.

The Western News reached out to Jensen who deferred to his attorney in Kelowna. The Western News has also requested further information from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), and will provide an update if more information becomes available.

Jensen’s next court appearance is set for Feb. 5 for an arraignment hearing.

