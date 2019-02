According to a witness on scene, traffic is now flowing normally

An ambulance attended the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Jade Mountain near Chase on Feb. 27. (Lynda Schoenber/Facebook)

An ambulance was called to the scene of a motor vehicle accident on the Jade Mountain section of the Trans-Canada Highway, just east of Chase, on Feb. 27.

Traffic was reduced to a single lane heading east, but according to an employee of a business near the scene of the accident it was cleared up and traffic was flowing normally by 2 p.m.

