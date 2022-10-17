Colin Basran (right) speaks at a mayor’s forum on Oct. 13 as Kelowna mayor-elect Tom Dyas (centre) and candidate David Habib (left) listen. (Photo/Gary Barnes)

Colin Basran (right) speaks at a mayor’s forum on Oct. 13 as Kelowna mayor-elect Tom Dyas (centre) and candidate David Habib (left) listen. (Photo/Gary Barnes)

‘Amazing things ahead for me and my family,’ says former Kelowna mayor Basran

Colin Basran was unsuccessful in being elected to a third term as Kelowna’s mayor

In the wake of a stunning election defeat on Oct. 15, former Kelowna mayor Colin Basran took questions from the media about his future.

“I’m still just coming to grips with these results,” said Basran. “I have not given it one thought.”

Basran said what he knows for sure is that he has the support of family and friends.

“There are going to be amazing things ahead for me and my family, and I’m looking forward to finding out what those are. Could I tell you what those are right now? Nope, I couldn’t.”

As part of his position as mayor, Basran was also co-chair of the BC Urban Mayor’s Caucus (BCUMC), which included 13 member municipalities. Nine mayors, including Basran, who were part of the BCUMC were either defeated or did not seek reelection. Basran was asked what his concerns were about so much change to the organization.

“I was doing work with my council colleagues and mayors across the province to make change for everybody in this province,” he said. “The work that I had been a part of with the BCUMC helped get people housed, helped get them supports, and helped change our justice system so people will face consequences for their actions.”

Basran added that he had no doubt the BCUMC would continue to do important work.

According to unofficial results on the City of Kelowna website, Basran garnered 10,821 votes (31.7 per cent) to Tom Dyas’ 21,110 (62.17 percent). Official election results will be made available Oct. 19.

READ MORE: ‘It’s a fabulous feeling’: Dyas elected as new mayor of Kelowna

READ MORE: West Kelowna mayor stays, excited for new Kelowna counterpart

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Election 2022KelownaMayor's Race

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No one injured after fire rips through Penticton home
Next story
Russian warplane crashes into Russian city, killing 2, igniting apartment blaze

Just Posted

Four incumbent councillors have been returned in West Kelowna. (Black Press file photo)
Council recount underway in West Kelowna

Crash on Dilworth and Harvey. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)
Pedestrian struck on Harvey in Kelowna

James Baker (far left) sits next to his wife Anita while Mayor-elect Blair Ireland (far right) wishes him well at a retirement party held Oct. 16, 2022 at the Lake Country Museum (Brittany Webster - the Calendar)
Retirement starts now after 17-year run as Lake Country mayor

gfhj
Student voices heard in Central Okanagan elections