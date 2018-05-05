Alzheimer’s Walk set for Kelowna

The 14th annual fundraising walk in support of the Alzheimer Society of B.C. will take place Sunday at Kelowna’s City Park.

Registration starts at 1 p.m. and the walk will kick off at 2 p.m.

Sherry Wezner, with the society branch office in Kelowna, says walk will draw 150 to 200 people and is an important financial support vehicle for the society’s public support and education services.

“It is our biggest fundraiser and an event that takes place across the province,” said Wezner. “There are 23 communities in B.C. taking part this year.”

Alzheimer’s generally has widespread awareness amongst the public, Wezner says, but it remains one of many forms of dementia that affect more than 70,000 people in B.C.

Wezner says much of the Alzheimer society’s efforts are focused on the education front, reducing the negative social stigma attached to dementia and raise awareness and support for caregivers and supportive family members.

The society actively encourages people to reach out early on in that process of diagnosing dementia through its First Link program to receive services support from the time of diagnosis and throughout the duration of the disease.

