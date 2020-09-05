Free Alzheimer Society of BC webinars help local residents and caregivers living with dementia. (Alzheimer Society of BC Photo)

Alzheimer Society of B.C. offers free webinars for those affected by dementia

The weekly webinars running through September will cover timely topics such as COVID-19 stress.

Online seminars are bringing together people looking after those with dementia or experiencing it themselves.

Hosted by the Alzheimer Society of B.C. the webinars are considered especially important this year because of the rapid pace at which the world is changing. According to the society, stresses created by the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters and other events which upend the normal routine can be felt more heavily by those suffering from dementia and their caregivers.

Read More: B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

Read More: Interior Health reports one new case of COVID-19 heading into long weekend

The Alzheimer Society states the webinars will provide those who tune with lessons on how to respect the individuality of people living with dementia and navigate rapidly-changing circumstances.

Among other topics, the webinar will help those caring for people living with dementia decipher their needs. They provide the example of pacing back and forth as out-of-the-ordinary behaviour which may communicate a need for exercise or some time outside.

Read More: COVID-19 case confirmed at Okanagan Resort

Read More: Interior Health prepared for COVID-19 breakouts in schools

Advice for caregivers includes taking the time to reduce stress and curtailing anxiety by limiting time spent taking in worrying information. The webinar providing strategies for caregivers amid troubling events like those the world has seen over the past year is called responsive behaviours in a changing environment. It will run on Wednesday Sept. 23 at 2 p.m.

A free webinar will run at 2 p.m. every Wednesday for the rest of September. The first, on Sept. 9, will cover the benefits of meaningful home-based activities for families affected by dementia. Others will deal with health care, legal and financial plans and accessing services during the COVID-19 pandemic

Those wishing to register for any of the webinars, or get more information can visit alzbc.org/webinars.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More crews assigned to wildfire near Apex Mountain

Just Posted

Painted chairs to brighten Okanagan communities

Lake Country community project fills void left by cancelled ArtWalk festival

COLUMN: Student exchange in the time of COVID-19

Recently returned Vernon student shares insights of adventures in Brazil and her back to school plan

COVID-19 case confirmed at Vernon’s Sparkling Hill Resort

A guest who recently visited the resort tested positive for coronavirus, operations manager confirms

Swimming Advisory in place for Kelowna’s Rotary Beach

Bacteria counts in the water have led to the advisory.

Vernon chamber continues calls to expand provincial park

Chamber urges province to purchase land adjacent to Ellison Provincial Park

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

Alzheimer Society of B.C. offers free webinars for those affected by dementia

The weekly webinars running through September will cover timely topics such as COVID-19 stress.

More crews assigned to wildfire near Apex Mountain

The Penticton-area fire up Green Mountain Road is now 1.5 hectares in size

B.C.’s largest school district to get $26M in federal COVID-19 classroom funds

Surrey to receive $13.2 million now, rest in January

Man who killed RCMP officer not allowed to return to Vancouver Island

Kenneth Fenton scheduled to be released in March 2021

Killing spree still feeds unease in B.C.’s isolated north, one year later

Distant help, cellular dead zones creating fear in wake of 2019 Schmegelsky-Mcleod murders

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 6 to 12

Alpaca Day, Beer Lover’s Day and World Suicide Prevention Day all coming up this week

Game 7 heartbreak for Vancouver as Vegas bounces Canucks from NHL playoffs with 3-0 win

Golden Knights advance to meet Dallas in Western Conference final

GALLERY: BC Wildfire crews battling fire near Penticton

The fire, approx. 0.2 hectares in size, is up Green Mountain Rd past the Apex Mountain Rd turnoff

Most Read