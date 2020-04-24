Alternating traffic at Gordon and Fuller after vehicle incident

A vehicle incident is slowing traffic down at Gordon and Fuller in Kelowna.
The crash was reported at around 2:36 p.m. on April 24. Crews are currently cleaning up in the area.
One lane closed on Gordon Drive near Fuller Ave due to single vehicle collision. Traffic alternating. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/0p9ktD09yK
— michael rodriguez, but a little farther away (@MichaelRdrguez) April 24, 2020
Traffic is single-lane alternating.
Kelowna Fire Department crews said it was a single-vehicle incident and the lone occupant sustained minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured.