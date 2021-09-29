Allegedly stolen car fire sparked in Lumby

Lumby firefighters extinguish a car fire near the skatepark, after it was allegedly stolen early Wednesday, Sept. 29. (Derrick Hiebert photo) Lumby firefighters extinguish a car fire near the skatepark, after it was allegedly stolen early Wednesday, Sept. 29. (Derrick Hiebert photo)

A Lumby car ended up in flames just a couple blocks from home after it was believed to have been stolen early Wednesday morning.

The sound and lights from the fire at the skatepark on Duke Lane in Oval Park woke some neighbours around 1 a.m., including Derrick Hiebert, who raced outside to see what was going on.

The Honda Prelude was parked behind an apartment building on Hemlock Lane prior to the fire, according to Sudy Glennie.

“It was my son’s and it was stolden last night from behind the apartment,” Glennie said.

