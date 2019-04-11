Alleged thief takes page from Santa, breaks-in through roof

Kelowna RCMP seach for suspect after early break-in Thursday morning

Kelowna cops believe a break-in suspect crawled their way through a roof ventilation to gain access to a downtown Kelowna business.

A commercial alarm just after 4:15 a.m. Thursday morning brought RCMP to Tonics Pub & Grill, where the rear door was found damaged.

“Our front line RCMP officers cleared the building and found no one inside,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “During their search of the interior of the business, investigators noted damage to a cash register and multiple doors on site.”

Investigators’ early findings suggested the suspect may have gained access to the building through the pub roof’s ventilation system. Video surveillance showed a suspect obstructing the lens of cameras inside.

The suspect is described wearing a hoodie, red hat, a head lamp, gloves and dark coloured pants.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

