Alleged thief takes page from Santa, breaks-in through roof

Kelowna cops believe a break-in suspect crawled their way through a roof ventilation to gain access to a downtown Kelowna business.

A commercial alarm just after 4:15 a.m. Thursday morning brought RCMP to Tonics Pub & Grill, where the rear door was found damaged.

“Our front line RCMP officers cleared the building and found no one inside,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “During their search of the interior of the business, investigators noted damage to a cash register and multiple doors on site.”

READ MORE: Kelowna police hunt for thief who stole cash register from candy store

READ MORE: Business groups call for collaboration in Kelowna’s efforts to deal with crime

Investigators’ early findings suggested the suspect may have gained access to the building through the pub roof’s ventilation system. Video surveillance showed a suspect obstructing the lens of cameras inside.

The suspect is described wearing a hoodie, red hat, a head lamp, gloves and dark coloured pants.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.