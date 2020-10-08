Alleged speeding car smashes into truck, light standard and 3 parked cars on Leon Ave

A crash between two vehicles that ended up damaging three parked cars and a window is blocking traffic on Leon Avenue on Thursday evening (Oct. 8).

Leon is closed between Richter and Bertram as crews clean up the scene.

A witness to the crash, said that a truck was attempting to turn left from Leon onto Bertram Street from the right lane, when a small black car raced down the left lane at a high rate of speed, colliding with the driver’s door of the truck.

The force, the witness said, caused the black car to “fly up in the air” smashing into a light standard and sending the bulb flying into the window of a nearby business. The car then collided with three parked cars on Leon Avenue.

Several witnesses claimed the man in the speeding car fled the scene on foot. Police are reportedly looking for the suspect in the downtown area.

At least one person at the scene is being looked over by paramedics.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH LIVE: Vernon chamber hosts virtual candidates forum

Just Posted

Alleged speeding car smashes into truck, light standard and 3 parked cars on Leon Ave

According to witnesses the driver of the car took off on foot

Central Okanagan records 44 new COVID-19 cases through September

283 cases reported in the region since the pandemic began

$1M donation from Stober Foundation to support UBCO students

The donation will also go to support public health

Vernon woman plans march to end systemic racism in health care

Local Indigenous advocate organizes event in honour of Joyce Echaquan

Vernon police nab robber running from scene

Serious Crime Unit was in the right place at the right time

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

North Okanagan school superintendent retiring

Joe Rogers retiring after 39 years

Interior Health reports zero new COVID-19 cases

Twenty-three cases are active and one person remains in hospital

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Six RCMP officers injured in four days in B.C.’s southern interior

Officers were injured while arresting volatile individuals, say RCMP

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Buffalo aircraft pays visit to Vernon

RCAF plane used for training with Civil Air Search and Rescue Association

Community supports mother of Okanagan boy battling severe illnesses

Trayce Bennett, 12, has been in and out of BC Children’s Hospital since he was three months old

B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event

The board says more than 150,000 jobs have been lost in Greater Vancouver

Most Read