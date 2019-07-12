Alleged South Okanagan rest stop robber arrested

Arrests made after couple allegedly robbed while sleeping in U-Haul at a rest stop

Penticton RCMP have arrested a suspect in a robbery that occurred at the rest stop on Yellow Lake on Highway 3.

Occupants of a U-Haul van had been sleeping inside it on June 20 at the rest stop when they were stirred awake around 3 a.m. by a man demanding money from the pair. The man allegedly produced a firearm and threatened the couple with it.

After handing over their personal belongings, the man allegedly locked them in the back of the van. However, they had a cell phone on them and were able to call 9-1-1.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP have the busiest detachment in B.C.

Later that morning an Oliver RCMP officer located and arrested three people who were believed to be involved in the robbery. Const. James Grandy said a fourth primary suspect was not located.

On July 11, officers in Penticton were alerted to the whereabouts of the fourth person.

“As a result of the investigation, the accused in the robbery on June 20 was arrested at an Okanagan Falls residence and will appear in BC Provincial Court on July 12,” said Grandy.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds
Next story
B.C. woman’s ‘Red Dress’ for missing, murdered Indigenous woman interrupts mail delivery

Just Posted

Shop owner says City of Kelowna hurting small business

Small business owners share their opinions on what affects business in downtown

Kelowna pop-up toilet rings in at $200K

City council to consider 3-month pilot project for public washroom to serve Queensway

$600,000 donated to Okanagan charities

Central Okanagan Foundation has made donations to 26 local charities

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Environment Canada is calling for a similar day tomorrow

Reconsidering McCurdy is ‘not straight forward,’ city clerk says

Supportive housing project in Rutland could be brought back to council, but will it?

Shuswap haskap berries inspire flavourful B.C. beers

Sorrento’s Crannog Ales and Wolf Springs Farm mark July as Haskap Beer Month in B.C.

Former Okanagan Viper competing in Ironman Canada

Aaron Volpatti is competing in the triathlon to raise funds for ALS

‘Major sporting event’ to be announced in the South Okanagan

The City of Penticton is inviting the community to join them for an announcement

Additional Summerland Museum information now available online

Contents of 53 binders now scanned and included on museum’s website

Trudeau meeting with workers at Trans Mountain terminal in Edmonton

It has been almost a month since the feds gave a second go-ahead to expanding the pipeline

Alleged South Okanagan rest stop robber arrested

Arrests made after couple allegedly robbed while sleeping in U-Haul at a rest stop

Markers to be installed along Okanagan River Channel

Float Penticton wants to help emergency services better locate those in need on the river

South Okanagan RCMP detachment busiest in B.C.

Penticton RCMP officers are dealing with the highest criminal case burden in the province

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

Most Read