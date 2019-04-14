Update: Two men shot in Salmon Arm church

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.
A shooting in the Salmon Arm Church of Christ has been confirmed by a witness.
Two men were shot.
MedEvac is on scene now.

An alleged RCMP incident at Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm has a MedEvac on the way to pick up a patient.
FYI #BCAS MedEvac landing at BlackBurn Park #SalmonArm to pick up patient from a #RCMP incident
— Shuswapscanner (@Shuswapscanner) April 14, 2019
The air ambulance is currently on its way to pick up the injured person (people).
There is no further information available that this time.
A reporter is on their way to the scene.
