Alleged prohibited driver fails to flee from police

Both Vernon suspects remain in custody to appear on future court dates

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP apprehended two suspects after an alleged prohibited driver attempted to flee from police.

On Wednesday, April 10, just after 8 p.m., front line officers converged on an area after receiving information in regards to a known prohibited driver that was allegedly in a vehicle located at 4300 32nd Ave.

Once officers were on scene, a female driver and male passenger of the suspect vehicle attempted to flee from police by driving away in an unsafe manner. Officers quickly surrounded the vehicle and were able to disable it from moving any further. A dynamic take down of the two suspects was executed and both were apprehended without further incident.

“Often motivating factors for suspects to flee from police outweigh their regard for public safety and they will do anything to avoid being taken into custody,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “The swift actions of the front line officers in this incident, prevented a potential dangerous driving situation and were able to successfully take two suspects into custody.”

Deidra Ferguson, of Vernon, is facing possible charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, obstructing police, driving while prohibited and possession of a controlled substance. Robert Lampreau, of Vernon, is facing a possible charge of breach of probation order.

Both remain in custody to appear on future court dates.

Related: Vernon RCMP seek car break-in stories

Related: North Okanagan RCMP set to strategize

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hiker breaks leg in fall from steep Shuswap trail, airlifted to hospital
Next story
Canadian sailor found on boat with 750 litres of meth off Oregon coast

Just Posted

Kelowna named No. 1 mid-size Canadian city for sport hosting

Kelowna was recognized by the Canadian Sport Tourism Alliance

Lake Country homeless man back on the streets after brief shelter

After being housed for four months, Maurice is now homeless again

Cops for Kids Jail & Bail: Mounties warn they’re on the hunt for high profile Kelowna folks

Kelowna’s best will be brought before Judge Hang’em High

Cyclist sent to hospital after being hit in Kelowna

The accident happened around 9:10 a.m. Friday morning

Province to bolster number of doctors and medical services in the South Okanagan

Expect six new GPs, five new nurse practitioners and 11 additional health-care professionals.

Fashion Fridays: 10 shoes you need in your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Armstrong toastmaster heading to Langley competition

Robin Procter recently won the 3rd level Division L Toastmasters contest held in Vernon

Rising Okanagan property values reduce projected taxes

One North Okanagan city has reduced the increase due to rise is residential assessments

Fire chief says 911 dispatch system change in B.C. risks patient safety

Port Coquitlam chief has told city staff to specifically ask for firefighters when calling 911

VIDEO: Mudslide blocks road to bridge near Williams Lake

A mass of mud and debris swept down likely because of heavy rains and hail earlier in the week

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

Canadian sailor found on boat with 750 litres of meth off Oregon coast

U.S. prosecutors say John Phillip Stirling is charged with possession

Alleged prohibited driver fails to flee from police

Both Vernon suspects remain in custody to appear on future court dates

What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Rolling Stones have canceled their tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment

Most Read