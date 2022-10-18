Yves Emile Wilfred Grenier, 31, has been charged with multiple counts of possession of drugs for trafficking. (Penticton RCMP)

Alleged Penticton drug dealer charged after multiple investigations

The 31-year-old facing charges for trafficking fentanyl, meth and cocaine

A Penticton man has been charged in connection to drug dealing.

A month-long investigation by the Penticton RCMP Street Enforcement Unit (SEU) targeted drug trafficking earlier in 2022, and ended with a search warrant and arrest of Yves Emile Wilfred Grenier in March.

The search found evidence at a residence on Pickering Street that Grenier, age 31, was allegedly involved with trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Charges of possession for trafficking were filed on Oct. 12 against Grenier for that investigation.

A second investigation was started in early October to determine whether Grenier had resumed drug trafficking.

On Oct. 13, the SEU searched another residence, this time on Maple Street, where multiple ounces of fentanyl, meth and cocaine were all seized. Several people took to social media that day to inquire why there was such a heavy police presence in that area.

The Prosecution Service of Canada has approved the additional charges against Grenier of possession for trafficking.

Grenier remains in custody. His next court date is set for Oct. 20 for the additional charges. The charges for the original investigation are set for first appearance on Nov. 30.

“The public plays an important role in helping to reduce, prevent and solve crime, including the trafficking of illegal drugs. Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police,” said Const. James Grandy.

The Penticton RCMP can be contacted by calling their non-emergency line at 250-492-4300.

Drug bustPenticton

