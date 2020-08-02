(Black Press Media files)

Alleged impaired driver sparks small wildfire near Lytton after crash: B.C. RCMP

Good Samaritans prevented the blaze from getting out of control

An allegedly impaired driver fled the scene of a collision that sparked a small wildfire, Lytton RCMP said Sunday (Aug. 2).

Mounties said first responders arrived at the scene of a hit-and-run at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday and North Spencer Road and Lytton Ferry Road. Witnesses told police that the vehicle, an older model F150 pickup truck, fled the scene after it hit a hydro pole.

Police said local farmers were the first to get to the scene of the crash and “no doubt knocked the blaze back and likely prevented it from burning out of control.” BC Wildfire crews and the Lytton Volunteer Fire Department were then able to fully put out the blaze.

Mounties said they found the alleged driver, a man in his 40s, in a truck with front end damage consistent with the collision. He gave two breath samples and both failed the roadside impairment test. Mounties said he was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and had his vehicle impounded. Police said he could face charges for failing to remain at the scene of the crash and could be held liable in civil court for wildfire costs.

RCMP are asking any witnesses to call 250-455-2225.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

bc wildfirescar crashWildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 blamed as work on military port first promised in 2007 sees new delay

Just Posted

West Kelowna man found dead in van on Vernon road

Foul play is not suspected in death of 39-year-old found Saturday, Aug. 1

Fires ignite on Revelstoke’s Mt. Begbie; Kamloops Fire Centre blazes holding

Crews working throughout region over holiday weekend to contain wildfires

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

On this B.C. Day long weekend, put your knowledge of our province to the test

Water down at Lake Country mobile home park

Residents at Creek Run mobile home park have been without running water for more than a week

Fourteen blazes sparked in Kamloops Fire Centre

Lightning the suspected cause of all fires but one; cause of Solco Creek blaze remains unknown

VIDEO: Otter pups learn to swim at B.C. wildlife rescue facility

Watch Critter Care’s Nathan Wagstaffe help seven young otters go for their first dip

Alleged impaired driver sparks small wildfire near Lytton after crash: B.C. RCMP

Good Samaritans prevented the blaze from getting out of control

Wildfire burning above Bear Creek Road in West Kelowna

The fire was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Travel restrictions inspiring co-operation in border communities

Small border towns are asking for exemption to travel ban

B.C. First Nation adopts ‘digital twinning’ software to better manage territory

Software allows users to visualize what a mountain might look like if the trees on its slopes were logged

Possible arson suspected in devastating Hedley house fire

Family, uninsured, loses everything

All inquiry recommendations implemented after fatal Port Hardy RCMP shooting: Ministry

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. cleared the RCMP officers involved of wrongdoing

One person injured in Kamloops home invasion

The incident occurred at around 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 1.

Leave your deets when dining: Restaurants taking personal info to trace COVID-19

Health officials say indoor dining presents a higher risk

Most Read