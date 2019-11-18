A silver four-door car sits in the Kettle River east of the black train bridge on Nov. 16. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Alleged drunk driver survives crash into Kettle River

The crash happened Saturday near Grand Forks

Grand Forks residents woke up Saturday morning to find a silver four-door sedan nestled on the rocky bottom of the Kettle River near the black train bridge near Kettle River Drive and 13th Street.

In the early morning of Nov. 16, a driver apparently travelling northeast on Kettle River Drive launched over the bank into the water. The driver survived and got themselves to shore.

Grand Forks RCMP attended and administered a breathalyzer test to the driver, which they allegedly failed.

RCMP said they then issued the driver a 90-day driving prohibition and that the car, once removed from the river, will be impounded for 30 days.

As of Nov. 18, the car was still in the river. RCMP said that the cost to remove the car from the river will fall on the driver.

