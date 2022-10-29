Still image from a video of the assault posted to youtube (Misses K/youtube)

Allegations of assault from Steve-O show at Kelowna Community Theater

Video footage from the event shows men and women involved in the ‘brawl’

There are reports of assaults stemming from a gathering at the Kelowna Community Theater where Steve-O performed on Oct. 28.

According to a witness that was at the show who asked to remain anonymous, a woman was seen provoking some people. The witness said that another person stepped in and “after that was just a brawl.”

Video footage taken by youtuber ‘Misses K’ from the event shows both women and men involved in the altercation.

Capital News has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP and the Theater for more information.

assaultCity of KelownaRCMP

