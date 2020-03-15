No travel ban, but all traveller asked to self-isolate as Canada hits 313 COVID-19 cases

Canada has at least 313 cases of the novel coronavirus

More than 25,000 Canadians have been tested for COVID-19, the country’s top doctor said, as 313 cases of the virus have been diagnosed.

In a Sunday afternoon update, chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said all travellers are being asked to self-isolate when they enter Canada.

“I am asking everyone to take strong action to help us delay the spread of COVID-19,” Tam said.

However, the self-isolation is still voluntary, Tam said, stressing that asking health officials to keep tabs on all travellers is “virtually impossible.”

All travel that is not “absolutely essential” should be cancelled or postponed, Tam said.

However, a full-scale travel ban is not in the works, she said.

“We have to maintain essential movement and goods and services,” she said.

Most of the cases in Canada are in Ontario, where 39 new cases were confirmed on Sunday, but Tam said B.C. and Alberta are seeing rapid increases in cases as well.

Tam echoed calls from provincial health officials in B.C. and other provinces, discouraging people from attending any large gatherings and asking them to practice social distancing.

More to come.

