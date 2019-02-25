In order to be fully vaccinated, people need two doses of the MMR vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Matthew Lotz)

All measles cases in Vancouver outbreak came from abroad, officials says

Best defence against the measles is to get both MMR vaccines

All cases of measles reported in Vancouver over the past couple weeks have come from abroad, according to Vancouver Coastal Health.

Medical health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson said Monday the two new cases reported over the weekend had come from people travelling to countries where measles is active.

That mirrors how the outbreak in Vancouver started, when an unvaccinated child contracted the disease during a family trip to Vietnam.

There have been 12 people diagnosed with the disease.

Gustafson said she was not surprised the measles has spread so quickly among unvaccinated people, as it is so infectious.

Paradoxically, she said the success of immunization programs over time means many people have never encountered vaccine-preventable diseases.

“Because of this, the risk associated with them, the consequences of such infections are not known to people and so there may be less of an urgency paid to immunizations.

“People who were exposed in the previous exposure may not all have developed symptoms, so we may get additional cases,” she said, adding that does not mean the outbreak is continuing.

The best defence against the measles, Gustafson said, is to make sure you and your family have both doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines.

The vaccination rate in Vancouver Coastal Health’s region is 84 per cent.

READ MORE: 2 infected with measles after individual flew from Vancouver to Edmonton

READ MORE: No treatment for highly infectious measles, says doctor

– with files from The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan city councillor calls for ‘zero tolerance’ for ‘trouble makers’
Next story
Kelowna RCMP drug bust results in charges laid

Just Posted

Teresa May talent agency opens with a bang

The agency filled a room full of film industry experts for the event

West Kelowna seeks committee volunteers

The city is seeking members for the Economic Development Committee and Advisory Planning Commission

Mental health course to be held in West Kelowna for veterans and families

The course is free and released veterans will be given first priority

Curbside recycling program in Central Okanagan remains

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says that no change has been made to the program

Kelowna RCMP ask public to help identify alleged suspects

The RCMP are hoping to identify two men and a woman after an alleged suspicious occurrence

Powder pandemonium: Video goes viral after B.C. ski resort receives 55cm of snow

Rope drop video attracts 126,000 views in 24 hours after Fernie Alpine Resort receives 55cm of snow

Penticton RCMP searching for man wanted on multiple crimes

Cody Allen Pelletier is wanted for a number of property offences

Nielsen: 29.6 million viewers for Oscars, up from 2018

The biggest Oscars audience ever recorded came in 1998.

Celebrity portraits attract book offer

Talented Shuswap artist Justin Maas shares technique for realistic pencil portraiture

B.C. examines new directions for renewable electricity projects

Municipal utilities, restoring B.C. Hydro ownership on table, Michelle Mungall says

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

$1.1 billion bailout by NDP government keeps rate hikes low for next two years

All measles cases in Vancouver outbreak came from abroad, officials says

Best defence against the measles is to get both MMR vaccines

Shuswap residents challenge complaints, misconceptions around refugees

Arriving with permanent resident status, families receive same benefits as other Canadians

Youth won’t be charged for posting gun photo, say Chilliwack RCMP

Police say incident a reminder for kids to think before posting to social media

Most Read