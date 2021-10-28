(The Canadian Press)

(The Canadian Press)

ALERT: Beige ‘down’ in Vernon contains high amounts of fentanyl

Interior Health issues alert in effect until Nov. 4

Interior Health has issued a drug alert for the Vernon area.

The health authority is warning of a beige crystal sold as ‘down’ that contains high amounts of fentanyl.

The alert, issued Thursday, Oct. 28, warns of an extremely high risk of overdose and will remain in effect until Nov. 4.

Individuals who use can have their drugs checked at the Cammy LaFleur Outreach clinic (2800-33rd St.) and at the Vernon Downtown Mental Health and Substance Use clinic at 3306A-32nd Ave.

READ MORE: UBCO researchers developing alternative COVID-19 testing method in Kelowna

READ MORE: Scheduled highway closure west of Revelstoke due to blasting operations

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Bomb threat closes Vernon street
Next story
LOVE HURTS: Black Press journalist goes inside a romance scam

Just Posted

Halloween. (Pxhere.com photo)
Chilly, starry Halloween in store for Okanagan-Shuswap trick-or-treaters

(The Canadian Press)
ALERT: Beige ‘down’ in Vernon contains high amounts of fentanyl

Seasonal influenza vaccine is administered starting each fall in B.C. and around the world. (Langley Advance Times)
Interior Health kicks off annual influenza campaign

In a display of appreciation for health care workers, nearly 180 artists from across the Okanagan produced a total of 407 small paintings for staff at Kelowna General Hospital. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Hundreds of paintings created for Kelowna General Hospital staff