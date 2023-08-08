Alcohol suspected in Okanagan Lake boat crash

Vernon RCMP arrested a man over the long weekend after allegedly operating a boat while intoxicated, and crashing into a moored boat. (Photo contributed)

Vernon RCMP arrested a man allegedly operating a boat while intoxicated over the long weekend.

On Saturday (Aug. 5) morning, at approximately 4:15 a.m, police received a report of a boating collision, in front of the property in the 7800-block of Tronson Road.

The homeowner reported that a boat crashed into their boat that was moored on the water in front of their property.

The boat was caught on an anchor chain and unable to move. Frontline officers attended the location where they found a man operating a jet ski, attempting to free the boat from the chain.

While speaking to the man on shore, who was determined to have been operating the stuck boat, investigators observed signs of alcohol intoxication and demanded a sample of breath from him, which was refused. After refusing, the man was arrested and transported to the RCMP detachment and later released.

Three other people were in the boat at the time of the collision and no injuries were reported.

“Alcohol and boating don’t mix,” said Chris Terleski, media relations officer.”We want to remind everyone that operating any vessel, including personal watercraft, under the influence of alcohol can result in impaired driving charges, or worse, serious injuries or fatalities.”

The operator of the boat, a 21-year-old Regina man, faces potential criminal charges in relation to the incident and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

