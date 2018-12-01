Albertan man arrested in Okanagan Friday using spike belts

The 40-year-old accused fled from Kelowna in a stolen vehicle and was apprehended near Vernon.

In the early morning of Friday, Nov. 30, a 40-year-old Albertan man was arrested on several charges including possession of stolen property, theft of credit card, fraud and flight from police.

At about 1:30 am, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were informed of an incident that was unfolding: a man in a stolen white Chevrolet Silverado was spotted on the Westside of Kelowna where failed to stop for police. A multi-member response was initiated as the Kelowna RCMP, who requested the assistance of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP after attempts to stop the vehicle using a spike belt failed and the vehicle continued to travel northbound towards Vernon.

Vernon RCMP officers spotted the suspect vehicle heading northbound on Highway 97, where it again failed to stop for police. A spike belt was deployed, disabling the tires on the vehicle bringing it to a stop on Highway 97 just north of College Way.

Once police made contact with the vehicle, the male attempted to drive away on all four rims, but was unsuccessful. Officers then extracted the driver from the vehicle and took him into custody without incident.

“As we know, crime is often cross-jurisdictional, however in this particular incident was cross-provincial,” said Cst. Kelly Brett. “All police forces involved in this case did an outstanding job of communicating and locating this particular offender to safely remove him from the streets.”

The man remains in police custody.

Related: RCMP honour Vernon Search and Rescue

Related: Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP search for wanted men

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna protesters stand with Canadian postal workers
Next story
Food stuffed into police cruiser donated to Lake Country Food Bank

Just Posted

West Kelowna Warriors light the lamp in win against Nanaimo

It was a 7-5 win in the Warriors’ first game in a three game road trip on the Island

Albertan man arrested in Okanagan Friday using spike belts

The 40-year-old accused fled from Kelowna in a stolen vehicle and was apprehended near Vernon.

Canada Games torch bearers for Kelowna reflect on experience

Mayor Basran and MLA Steve Thomson were two of the eight torch bearers

Food stuffed into police cruiser donated to Lake Country Food Bank

The annual Cram the Cruiser event was held at Save-On-Foods Saturday

Kelowna protesters stand with Canadian postal workers

A protest was held Saturday against the Liberal’s back-to-work bill

VIDEO: B.C.’s Long Beach named one of world’s best

“It feels like I’m walking in a painting.”

Albertan man arrested in Okanagan Friday using spike belts

The 40-year-old accused fled from Kelowna in a stolen vehicle and was apprehended near Vernon.

B.C. nurse practitioner heading to Africa to help combat Ebola crisis

Family nurse practitioner Patrice Gordon is returning to Africa after four years to once again assist amid Ebola crisis

Canada Post says protests at facilities in some provinces violates court orders

CUPE says 19 protests are scheduled this weekend at facilities across the country

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake reported off Vancouver Island

The quake struck 146 km west of Port Alice at 11:33 p.m.

To 32 and beyond: Seattle may not be end of NHL expansion

Considering the success of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, Seattle has seemed a no-brainer from the beginning

Archaeologists look to make B.C. Indigenous site an outdoor classroom

The 2.4-hectare two-millennium old Ye’yumnuts village was the focus of fight to protect the site

Trudeau avoids confrontation with Saudi crown prince, Putin during G20 summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a bilateral meeting this morning with French President Emmanuel Macron

Radio station pulls ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’, citing MeToo movement

A Cleveland radio station show host called the 1944 song ‘very manipulative and wrong’

Most Read