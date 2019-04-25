Alberta woman killed in Highway 3 crash near Manning Park

Crash closed highway for hours

A 74-year-old woman from Calgary was killed Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash that shut town Highway 3 near Manning Park for more than three hours.

RCMP Corporal Chad Parsons said the woman was travelling east near Sunday Summit, and driving a Hyundai when her vehicle came into collision with a westbound van.

The driver of the van was not injured.

The accident occurred at 2:45 p.m.

Princeton RCMP, South Okanagan Traffic Services (SOTS), South East District Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, and the BC Coroners’ Service were on scene.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, said Parsons.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Second dump site of Dungeness crab discovered in northern B.C.
Next story
Budget watchdog says carbon rebate will be more than carbon tax for most Canadians

Just Posted

Annual student film fest returns to UBC Okanagan

The 4th annual film fest returns April 29 at Mary Irwin Theatre

Garden wine tasting event offers flash sale for Mother’s Day

Better Earth Wine, Cider & Spirits Tasting and Garden Party will be held May 11

‘Bring your memories’: Vigil planned for Kelowna woman who was found at Gyro Beach

Police are still investigating Caitlin Bradley’s death

Long awaited Kelowna murder trial is scheduled to begin Monday

Stephen Pirko is charged in the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

Okanagan College bring hot bats to beat Dinos

The Coyotes now top the league

VIDEO: Large dust devil swirls through downtown Chase

Residents look on as column climbs about 90 feet into the air

New Okanagan business takes home Enterprize Challenge award

FILL - refillable cleaning and hygiene products coming to the community

Alberta woman killed in Highway 3 crash near Manning Park

Crash closed highway for hours

RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Post made reference to pressure cooker bomb at massive Surrey parade

Fatal accident near Manning Park closes Highway 3

No alternative routes available

Check out this tax break

LETTER: Okanagan resident finds a trick to not paying taxes in Canada

Second dump site of Dungeness crab discovered in northern B.C.

DFO confident new site related to larger April 2 dump

Spot the danger before you play

LETTER: War Amps sends Playsafe message

Northern B.C. high school student reaches 100,000 followers on YouTube

Voice actor, animator, Jericho Fortune has more than 30-million views on his channel GTAGAMER222

Most Read