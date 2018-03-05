United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney speaks to supporters after being sworn in as MLA for Calgary-Lougheed, in Edmonton Alta, on Monday January 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta opposition leader would toll natural gas exports from B.C.

The United Conservative Party leader made the comments to reporters in Vancouver today during a trip to B.C.

Alberta’s Opposition leader says if he becomes premier there will be “serious consequences” for British Columbia if it blocks the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Jason Kenney says he would be prepared to stop permits for the shipment of Alberta oil through the Trans Mountain pipeline, and place a toll on shipments of natural gas from B.C. through Alberta.

The United Conservative Party leader made the comments to reporters in Vancouver today during a trip to B.C. to speak about the need for ”environmentally responsible resource development.”

Kenney acknowledges that some Calgary-based companies that develop B.C. natural gas would not be happy with a toll, but he says the job of an Alberta premier is to defend the province’s economic future.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley banned B.C. wines in response to its proposal to limit diluted bitumen shipments, but she lifted the ban after Premier John Horgan said he would ask the courts to decide whether it can bring in the restrictions.

Kenney also clarified his stance on supervised drug consumption sites, saying the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that governments are obligated to license such facilities.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
COSAR rescues heart attack sufferer from snowmobile trip
Next story
President of Canfor departs amid leadership changes

Just Posted

Kelowna to gather for International Women’s Day

It’s Her Time to Thrive this week

How Okanagan seniors can outsmart scammers

Protecting your personal ID and banking information is critical

Regional district tax hike could be on the way for Kelowna

While Kelowna owners will pay slightly more, small decreases will be seen elsewhere

Safety improvements slated for Westside Road

Construction will soon begin on a narrow section of Westside Road in West Kelowna

Alleged hockey fraudster Loren Reagan back in the penalty box

Reagan had skipped his own trial in September, reportedly having been in Kuwait at the time

Your March 6 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women seeks two more years

The national inquiry is looking for the additional time, which would extend the group’s mandate to 2020

B.C. MLA calls for equal pay in the workplace

Applause greets Surrey South politician’s quest to close economic gap

Twice convicted killer Dellen Millard to be tried for father’s murder

Dellen Millard to be tried by judge alone in May of this year

RCMP, Conservation Officers kill 3 cougars near B.C. farm

The animals had attacked pigs and a pet donkey, and killed a lamb

BCHL Today: Are power plays down in the BCHL playoffs?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

Scientist Bill Nye prods Trudeau to explain rationale behind Kinder Morgan pipeline

Digging up history on Princeton businesses

Do you have pictures, information or memories?

Kamloops man arrested with loaded sawed-off shotgun

Police discovered a loaded sawed off shotgun in the backpack of a Kamloops man

Most Read