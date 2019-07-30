Alberta man dead after plunge near Sicamous Creek Falls

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park resident was hiking off marked trail

A 53-year-old Alberta man is dead after falling from the edge of the gorge near the Sicamous Creek Falls.

Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP said the man, a Sherwood Park resident, was hiking with a family member shortly before noon on July 29 when he fell into the gorge below. McNeil said the RCMP’s investigation indicates the man left the marked trail to get closer to the edge.

Read More: Man falls to death hiking trail near Sicamous

Read More: Update: Police allege vehicle in Highway 1 collision contained stolen goods

Shuswap Search and Rescue assisted with the recovery of the man’s body.

“Due to the rough terrain and the narrow trails, the body had to be removed with the long lines and the expertise of the Search and Rescue people,” McNeil said.

The Sicamous Fire Department and the Eagle Valley Rescue Society unit assisted with the rescue. The Coroner’s service was also on the scene.

The death of the Alberta man marks the second time in three months that someone has suffered a fatal fall from the area above the waterfall. On May 15 a 27-year-old man fell from the cliff above the falls.

“This is the second occurrence in a year so we’d like to remind everyone to remain on the marked trail and, of course, there is significant danger when approaching the cliff side when off trail at that location,” McNeil said.

Read More: Mr Mikes restaurant opens doors in Salmon Arm

Read More: Okanagan watersheds protection plans aim to reduce wildfire risks

John Schut, a search manager for the Shuswap Search and Rescue, said the July 29 incident occurred very close to where the man fell in May. Schut said the area where the man fell from has sandy soil which can easily cause a loss of footing, and only widely-spaced trees to stop someone from tumbling over the cliff edge.

Schut said in both incidents, the victims were rcovered by Search and Rescue volunteers using long lines anchored at the top of the canyon. He said there is a trail at the bottom of the canyon but it is too narrow for a safe recovery.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Capital One target of massive data breach

Just Posted

Kelowna City Hall shuts down for B.C. Day festivities

City civic centers close early for Monday’s holiday

Okanagan Dream Rally looks to hit over $1M in funding this year

The event is set for August 4.

Okanagan watersheds protection plans aim to reduce wildfire risks

Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. provides over $660,000 in funding for watersheds enhancements

Future unknown for Kelowna seniors’ activity centre

Okanagan Mission Senior Centre Society celebrates 50 years, but hopes to celebrate many more

Honduras to Kelowna: A Kelowna woman’s dream realized through clothing

Florencia Matute has lived in Kelowna for the past 20 years since immigrating in 1999

Capital One target of massive data breach

Paige A. Thompson was charged with a single count of computer fraud and abuse

Wildfire sparks near Princeton

The blaze was spotted Tuesday morning

Alberta man dead after plunge near Sicamous Creek Falls

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park resident was hiking off marked trail

B.C. man uses knife to fight off grizzly attack

Man transported to hospital with serious injuries

Honduras to Kelowna: A Kelowna woman’s dream realized through clothing

Florencia Matute has lived in Kelowna for the past 20 years since immigrating in 1999

Spectacular humpback breach caught off B.C. island

‘Hyper-humpie’ puts on a show

Bands perform at outdoor concert series in Summerland

Winery hosts concerts every Thursday evening in July and August

RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

Last confirmed sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky was in northern Manitoba

Province activates speed cameras at five B.C. intersections

The cameras will track and ticket drivers who speed, run red lights at high-risk intersections

Most Read