Alberta golf cart driver runs over and kills two geese

An employee of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club near Edmonton was the one driving

(File handout photo)

The Alberta government says fish and wildlife officers are investigating after two geese on an Edmonton-area golf course were run over and killed by a golf cart driven by an employee.

Kevin Easthope, general manager of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club, told CTV News that the birds were killed on Thursday.

Easthope says an initial Facebook post by management said the worker was trying to shoo a flock of geese off the course when two of the waterfowl swerved away from a pond and were run over.

A new message put up Thursday evening said the club, just northwest of the city, was conducting its own review and that the person responsible would be held accountable.

Images of the dead geese were posted to Facebook by golfer Brad Anderson, who says he watched the cart drive through the flock at full speed.

Lisa Glover, a Justice Department spokeswoman, says the government has received multiple reports from the public about the geese social media post.

“Fish and wildlife officers are currently looking into the matter,” she said in an email Friday. ”As the investigation is ongoing, we are not able to provide further information at this time.

“In general, it is an offence to harass, kill or injure migratory birds under both provincial and federal legislation, and can result in a fine, jail time, or both, for adults.”

READ MORE: Video shows fireworks shot at swan in Alberta

Sandpiper says in its updated message that it is disappointed and “we do not condone this behaviour in any way.”

“We assure you that we are taking this incident very seriously.”

(The Canadian Press, CTV Edmonton)

Most Read