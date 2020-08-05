Alberta doctor has car keyed in Vernon

Vehicle targeted for red plates has Edmontonian saying ‘don’t be a coward’

An Edmonton doctor wrote to Vernon’s mayor and council after his vehicle, complete with an Alberta licence plate, was keyed while visiting the city. (Stock)

A visiting doctor said he’s “discouraged” after his vehicle boasting Alberta plates was targeted by vandals.

While on holiday in Vernon with his family, Dr. Param Bhadwaj found his vehicle keyed.

In a letter to mayor and council, shared by Akbal Mund, Bhadwaj said this act of vandalism is likely linked to the red plates.

“If someone wishes to commit an act of vandalism based on my residence then at the very least, own it,” he wrote. “Put your name on it. Don’t be a coward.”

Bhadwaj said he’d be happy to offer up his contact information to speak with the individual or individuals responsible for the vandalism “face to face.”

“Unlike the vandal, I am not a coward,” he wrote. “I am happy to share my views with the good citizens of Vernon.”

Bhadwaj wrote to elected officials in hopes to raise awareness, he wrote.

Several incidents involving vandalism and hostile notes have been reported in the past few months across the province as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

