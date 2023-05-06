Smoke from an out-of-control fire near Lodgepole, Alta., is shown in this May 4, 2023 handout photo. An out-of-control wildfire has caused thousands of people to flee their homes in Drayton Valley, Alta., and the surrounding rural area. PHOTO BY ALBERTA WILDFIRE /The Canadian Press

Smoke from an out-of-control fire near Lodgepole, Alta., is shown in this May 4, 2023 handout photo. An out-of-control wildfire has caused thousands of people to flee their homes in Drayton Valley, Alta., and the surrounding rural area. PHOTO BY ALBERTA WILDFIRE /The Canadian Press

Alberta declares state of emergency due to fires, more than 24,000 out of homes

Officials say there are currently 110 wildfires burning; 36 are considered out of control

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province has declared a state of emergency due to the threat of wildfires.

Smith says the safety of Albertans is a priority.

She says the state of emergency gives the government greater power to access emergency funds and mobilize additional support.

Several communities and rural areas have been evacuated in recent days and the number of evacuees has grown to more than 24,000.

Officials say there are currently 110 wildfires burning in the province and 36 are considered out of control.

Some buildings have been destroyed, including 20 homes, a police station and a store in Fox Lake in northern Alberta.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

alberta wildfiresWildfire season

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
A 139-km car trip: Fraser Health working to reduce climate impact of inhalers
Next story
3 uncontrolled wildfires near B.C.-Alberta boundary force evacuations

Just Posted

The Kelowna Pipe Band marched down Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna to celebrate their 100th anniversary. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Kelowna Pipe Band celebrates 100 years at annual Spring Fling event

Hundreds of people marched the streets of downtown Kelowna for Red Dress Day on Friday, May 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
‘This is our reality’: Kelowna’s Red Dress Day brings awareness to violence against Indigenous women

West Kelowna native Gauge Estabrooks has been missing since Wednesday night. (West Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)
West Kelowna RCMP asking for public’s help in finding missing 13-year-old boy

More than 2,000 Rutland residents are without power on Saturday morning. (FortisBC Map)
Fallen power lines cause power outage in Rutland

Pop-up banner image