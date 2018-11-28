Alberta Premier Rachel Notley (Black Press files)

pipeline politics

Alberta buying its own rail cars to move oil without feds, Notley says

While plans for pipelines are stalled, Alberta’s premier wants other means to get the product from provincial oil patches to buyers

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says her government will buy its own rail cars to transport more oil to market.

She says her province wanted co-operation from the federal government to buy them, but with Alberta oil prices just about at record lows, it can’t wait any longer.

While plans for pipelines are stalled, Notley wants other means to get the product from Alberta’s oilpatch to buyers.

READ MORE: 42 Order of Canada recipients from B.C. urge feds to cancel pipeline expansion

READ MORE: Notley pulling Alberta out of federal climate plan after pipeline decision

The deal should be done within weeks and Alberta expects the two new train sets will mean an extra 120,000 barrels of oil can be moved every day.

Notley says the world price of oil is low but Alberta is suffering even more because the oil it produces is stuck far away from refineries.

Notley is in Ottawa Wednesday to try to push the federal government to move faster, because Alberta’s problems are damaging the whole Canadian economy.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Did you get the message? Canada tests its emergency alert system
Next story
Spirit of welcoming unveiled at Okanagan nordic centre

Just Posted

RCMP return to Cram the Cruiser

The fundraiser will take place at local Save-On-Foods in Lake Country and Kelowna Dec. 1

Kelowna city workers prepare for Christmas Light Up

Workers put together a tree, prepared the skating rink and more Wednesday

UPDATE: West Kelowna man wins Canucks 50/50 prize: “I can’t believe this”

Gordon Schimpf has reportedly won the prize of just over $700,000

Phillip recognized with honorary degree

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip was awarded an honorary degree from the University of British Columbia

Kelowna November Project gets community day

The free exercise group now has a day dedicated to the project, Nov. 28

Cooler temperatures on the way for B.C. Interior

Environment Canada is forecasting a cooler next few days

BC RCMP spokesman’s boss denies calling him redundant, coroner’s inquest hears

Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre’s death was linked to Robert Dziekanski’s death at YVR in 2007

Jeopardy responds to William Shatner tweet about word invented by B.C. 6-year-old

Jeopardy questions from Nov. 20 spur Twitter support for levidrome

Spirit of welcoming unveiled at Okanagan nordic centre

The official unveiling of the dual language signs at Nickel Plate Nordic Centre.

‘World’s Most Extreme Grandpa’ hails from Trail, B.C.

John Carter featured on YouTube; video nears 50,000 views shortly after release

Non-profits, local governments invited to replace Greyhound

Eight B.C. highways still have no bus service offers

B.C. gangster Jarrod Bacon’s stay in halfway house extended by six months

National parole board concerned about his risk to the community

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip recognized with honorary degree

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip was awarded an honorary degree from the University of British Columbia

B.C. greenhouses face steep heating bills after pipeline explosion

Costs skyrocketed after the blast choked off natural gas supplies.

Most Read