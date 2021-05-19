A new American law is designed to help save this year’s Alaska cruise industry. (photo submitted)

A new American law is designed to help save this year’s Alaska cruise industry. (photo submitted)

Alaska cruise ticket sales resumption raises tourism hopes

New U.S. law would allow American ships to bypass Canadian ports between Washington and Alaska

Norwegian Cruise Line has resumed ticket sales for voyages to Alaska after the U.S. Senate passed a bill last week that could help save the state’s upcoming cruise season.

The Alaska Tourism Restoration Act that passed unanimously would temporarily allow large cruise ships to skip required stops in Canadian ports while traveling between Washington and Alaska.

Most large cruise ships visiting Alaska are registered in foreign countries. U.S. federal law prohibits foreign-registered ships from sailing between two American ports without stopping at a foreign port between the U.S. stops.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention also last week issued updated guidance on mask mandates for vaccinated people, allowing them to go without masks and distancing in most places.

“We remain optimistic that by working with the CDC and local port and government authorities in the destinations we visit that we will be able to resume safe cruising in the U.S. this summer,” said a Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson through email to Alaska’s News Source on Tuesday.

Tickets are on sale for trips on the company’s Norwegian Bliss ship for August through the end of the season. The statement from the cruise line did not specify what the end of the season would be. Ships in past have visited southeast Alaska into September.

Tourism is an important industry in Alaska, particularly for many southeast Alaska communities heavily reliant on cruise ship passengers. The tourism sector was hard hit by the pandemic last year, with sailings canceled.

The federal legislation, introduced by Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, would still have to be passed by the U.S. House of Representatives and signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The bill would temporarily alleviate restrictions for cruise ships transporting passengers between Washington and Alaska and allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without requiring they stop in Canada. Murkowski has said her bill is in response to measures put in place by Canada that restrict cruise ships in Canadian waters until 2022.

— THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

RELATED: Canada bans large cruise ships from domestic waters for one year

RELATED: COVID-19: B.C. fears Alaska bid to have cruise ships skip Canadian stops

alaskaCruises

Previous story
Suspected drugs pulled from passenger’s rectum following Surrey vehicle stop
Next story
UBCO research team working to contain airborne disease transmission

Just Posted

(UBCO’s Airborne Disease Transmission Research Cluster)
UBCO research team working to contain airborne disease transmission

The team brings in researchers and students from different disciplines

(Black Press Media file)
Interior Health confirms Kelowna, Lake Country school exposures

Rutland Senior and George Elliot Secondary recorded exposures on May 18

Vernon Fire Rescue was first called to a grass fire along the railway tracks and fenceline around the 4500 block of 31st Street on May 18. (Morning Star photo illustration)
UPDATED: Man allegedly lighting Vernon fires with blowtorch arrested

Grassfires sparked near train tracks, behind bottle depot

The City of Vernon's temporary sani-dump is set to open May 22, 2021, at the Kin Race Track property. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon’s temporary sani-dump to open in time for long weekend

RVers can find the new station at 3501 43rd Avenue on the former Kin Race Track lands

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The Greenland shark can live up to 400 years

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

City of Kelowna firefighter Jason Picklyk and city councillor Mohini Singh fundraised for the playground. (Zach Roman/ Black Press Media) City of Kelowna firefighter Jason Picklyk and city councillor Mohini Singh fundraised for the playground. (Zach Roman/ Black Press Media)
New playground allows for child development at Kelowna’s Starbright

City councillor Mohini Singh and City of Kelowna firefighter Jason Picklyk raised $80,000 for the playground

B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces formation of a new Crown corporation called InBC to manage $500 million in public funds to help startup companies expand, B.C. legislature, April 27, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Opposition questions B.C.’s ‘people-planet-profit’ investment fund

Low investment returns, high tax rates for entrepreneurs cited

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chance Marko, 25, was charged with break and enter and commit after breaking into a Granby Avenue home in Penticton May 18, 2021. (File photo)
Late-night intruder allegedly brandishing a knife chased from Penticton home

Chance Marko, 25, arrested, charged and released with a promise to appear

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Court heard the man began abusing his first victim when she was less than 10 years old, in the late 1970’s. File photo
Elderly Princeton man jailed for child sex crimes

Offender pleaded guilty, but claims to have no memory of the abuse

The leucistic crab found off the coast of Sooke. (Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea/Twitter)
White crab found off Vancouver Island is never seen in Canada

The odds of the crab’s random leucism mutation are as low as one in six million

Bird Canada joins three other e-scooter sharing operators in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Fourth e-scooter company rolls into Kelowna

Bird Canada joins Lime, Zip and Roll in the city’s growing scooter-share market

University of Maryland entomologist Paula Shrewsbury, reaches for a cookie topped with a cicada nymph, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Columbia, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Freaked by cicada swarms? You could just stick a fork in ‘em

Full of protein, gluten-free, low-fat and low-carb, cicadas are eaten by humans in many countries.

Most Read