Emergency services responded to the code three incident around 12:45 p.m. The plan landed safely around 1 p.m. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Airplane with landing gear issues lands safely at Kelowna International Airport

Reports indicate the plane had 78 people on board

An airplane with 78 people on board has landed safely at Kelowna International Airport after circling Okanagan Lake with landing gear issues earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the airport around 12:45 p.m., about five minutes before the plane landed.

“At approximately 12:38 p.m. today, WestJet flight 3329 departing from Kelowna International Airport (YLW) advised the air traffic control tower that a mechanical issue had occurred and the aircraft was required to return to YLW,” said Jessica Hewitt , communications advisor Kelowna International Airport.

“As a safety precaution, emergency response teams were dispatched for the standby. The aircraft landed safely at approximately 12:59 p.m. There was no disruption to scheduled flight service at YLW.”

Reports indicate the plane had 30,000 litres of fuel on board.

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

