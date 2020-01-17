Aircraft with mechanical issue safely returns to gate at YLW

As a safety precaution, emergency response teams were dispatched to standby

An aircraft experiencing mechanical issues safely returned to its gate and offloaded passengers at Kelowna International Airport this morning.

At approximately 9:10 a.m. today, Air Canada flight 8399 departing from Kelowna en route to Vancouver advised YLW air traffic control it had a mechanical issue and required to return to the gate.

Emergency response teams were dispatched to stand by as a safety precaution.

There was no disruption to scheduled flight service at YLW.

