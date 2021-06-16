An artists conception of the new terminal building at the Pitt Meadows Regional Airport.

An artists conception of the new terminal building at the Pitt Meadows Regional Airport.

Air travel taking off in B.C., but lack of traffic controllers a sky-high concern

There will be demand for more air traffic controllers: Miller

As the COVID-19 pandemic recedes in Canada, and the aviation industry is rebounding, there is a looming shortage of critical workers.

The union that represents air traffic controllers is concerned there may not be enough for all the shifts in control towers around the country, mentioning the Pitt Meadows Regional Airport (YPK) as one.

“This is a problem that exists across the country, in a lot of places,” said Nick von Schoenberg, a union representative for the air traffic controllers.

He said smaller airports are “victims of an overall company cost-control approach.” Nav Canada, which runs the country’s civil aviation service, saw huge drops in air traffic, a corresponding reduction in revenue, and the company laid off about 900 of its approximately 5,000 employees. It also cancelled training.

READ ALSO: CEO of air traffic controller Nav Canada cites ‘staggering’ drop in flights in 2020

Von Schoenberg, who is the vice-president of the Pacific Region for Canadian Air Traffic Controllers Association, said there is a staffing crisis on the horizon. As an example, Pitt Meadows has only six people where the full complement would be 10. Air traffic controllers can be asked to work overtime of up to nine days straight, and up to 12 hours at a time. That happens routinely in Pitt Meadows.

“People are getting tired, and people are getting burnt out,” he said.

While he said the Pitt Meadows group “has done a tremendous job stepping up,” they will have a difficult time if a staff member leaves or misses significant work time.

Von Schoenberg said the company has been under pressure during the pandemic, as revenue plummeted. The response from government “could have been faster and more robust.”

He said the union is urging Nav Canada to start training people as quickly as possible, and they are.

Last week, the company cancelled layoff notices that would have impacted control centres in cities including Edmonton and Montreal.

“We are proactively taking this action to support our customers as they shift their focus to recovery. Nav Canada remains ready and able to ensure the continued safety of Canada’s airspace as demand for air navigation services grows,” said Ray Bohn, president and CEO.

The shortage of air traffic controllers has not been a serious problem for YPK yet, according to airport manager Guy Miller. He said Nav Canada is in the midst of what has been “a very challenging time.”

“As aviation traffic picks up coming out of the pandemic, Nav Canada will have to pick up with it,” asserted Miller.

Miller said he has not heard significant complaints from the local flying public about a lack of service from control towers. YPK it is becoming as busy as ever with both its general aviation and flight schools.

“We are getting close to pre-pandemic levels of general aviation traffic now,” Miller said.

READ ALSO: New infrastructure at Pitt Meadows Airport

What’s more, work is underway on a new terminal building, the Vancouver Aviation College, the Golden Ears Air Park and a new heli-park. Miller said six new general aviation hangars are being built.

“It’s a pretty robust time at the airport.”

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

airports

Previous story
Man shot at Kamloops shopping centre
Next story
B.C. records 113 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 4 deaths

Just Posted

Vernon Courthouse. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Sentencing delayed in North Okanagan child pornography case

Man who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography will have new sentence date fixed next week

Joshua Wallace, first ever artist in residence at the Vernon Community Arts Centre, which is looking for two artists this year. (VCAC photo)
Centre seeks budding young Vernon artists

Students in SD22 can apply for Youth Artist in Residence program

Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill (second from left), the first Canadian to complete a Double Deca race, was named the 2019-20 Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athlete of the Year at Vernon City Hall’s Spirit Square. Nominations are now being taken for the 2020-21 athlete and team of the year, and leadership in sports honour. (Morning Star - file photo)
North Okanagan’s top athletes take podium next week

An outdoor ceremony for this year’s Athlete of the Year Awards will be held at city hall on June 23

A structure is burning on Sage Avenue in Armstrong Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Richard Breaks - Facebook)
UPDATE: Explosions heard from Armstrong house fire

Sage Avenue neighbour heard a number of bangs before her backyard filled with smoke

Okanagan Lake (File photo)
Thompson-Okanagan ready to welcome back tourists

The Thompson-Okanagan Tourism Association expects this summer to be a busy one

Maxwell Johnson is seen in Bella Bella, B.C., in an undated photo. The Indigenous man from British Columbia has filed complaints with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal and the Canadian Human Rights Commission after he and his granddaughter were handcuffed when they tried to open a bank account. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heiltsuk Nation, Damien Gillis, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
VIDEO: Chiefs join human rights case of Indigenous man handcuffed by police in B.C. bank

Maxwell Johnson said he wants change, not just words, from Vancouver police

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir stands outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School after speaking to reporters, in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Kamloops chief says more unmarked graves will be found across Canada

Chief Rosanne Casimir told a virtual news conference the nation expects to release a report at the end of June

A woman wears a vaccinated sticker after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. ranks among highest in world in COVID-19 first-dose shots: health officials

More than 76% of eligible people have received their 1st shot

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People decided to tag Skaha Bluffs rocks which the Ministry has to go in and now clean up. (Facebook)
Bluffs at popular Penticton rock climbing park defaced

Ministry of Environment is going to clean it up

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A screenshot of the First Peoples Cultural Councils First Peoples’ Map. (First Peoples Cultural Council)
Online resource blends B.C.-Alberta’s Indigenous languages, art and culture

Advisor says initiative supports the urgent need to preserve Indigenous languages

An artists conception of the new terminal building at the Pitt Meadows Regional Airport.
Air travel taking off in B.C., but lack of traffic controllers a sky-high concern

There will be demand for more air traffic controllers: Miller

Canadian Armed Forces experts are on their way to North Vancouver after a local homeowner expressed worry about a military artifact he recently purchased. (Twitter DNV Fire and Rescue)
Military called in to deal with antique ‘shell’ at North Vancouver home

‘The person somehow purchased a bombshell innocently believing it was an out-of-commission military artifact’

Most Read