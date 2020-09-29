Vueling Airlines planes sit parked in a line at the Seville, Spain airport on Saturday, March 21, 2020, idled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Miguel Morenatti

Air travel rebound is not yet on the radar, border services passenger numbers show

The Canada-U.S. land border closure has been extended until at least Oct. 21

Figures from the Canada Border Services Agency show international air travel remains severely depressed due to fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of passengers arriving at Canadian airports from abroad last week is 93 per cent lower than it was a year earlier, similar to the rest of September and August but slightly up from the spring trough.

Travellers on flights from the U.S. — by far Canada’s largest foreign aviation market — were down 96 per cent.

The Canada-U.S. land border closure has been extended until at least Oct. 21 on top of a ban on foreign travellers, including most Americans, and the two-week self-isolation required of all Canadians returning from overseas.

The agency numbers come the same day the International Air Transport Association downgraded its global traffic forecast for 2020 to a two-thirds decline following what its director general called a “disastrous” August performance capping off the industry’s “worst-ever summer season.”

Canadian airlines have called on Ottawa to provide financial aid to the ailing sector and ease travel restrictions amid nascent COVID-19 testing at several airports.

ALSO READ: Canada’s population tops 38 million, even as COVID-19 pandemic slows growth

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirustravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s population tops 38 million, even as COVID-19 pandemic slows growth
Next story
Fire at Lavington pellet plant

Just Posted

Fire at Lavington pellet plant

Smoke fills valley as crews respond

BC Libertarian Party announces Kelowna-Lake Country candidate

After representing the party in the 2018 by-election, Kyle Geronazzo is again on the ballet

BC NDP nominate Spring Hawes as Kelowna West candidate

Hawes will be running against Ben Stewart the incumbent BC Liberal

Morning Start: Canada Has a Completely Indoor Town

Your morning start for Tuesday Sept. 29, 2020

City reintroduces online tool to Vernon in new video

New video highlights benefits and features of MyCity

Weekend sees 267 cases, 3 deaths in B.C.; Dr. Henry says events leading to COVID spread

There are currently 1,302 active cases in B.C., while 3,372 people are under public health monitoring

Okanagan man killed in motorcycle crash after returning home from memorial ride

A GoFundMe is being set up for Mike Courtney

Survey finds doctors worry supplies of flu vaccine, PPE will lag demand

Canadian health officials have said additional flu vaccines have been ordered to meet expected demand

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Search suspended for Indigenous elder last seen mushroom picking in northwest B.C.

Mushroom picker Thomas (Tommy) Dennis has been missing since Sept. 16

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Ahead of likely second wave, 60% of Canadians relaxing COVID-19 measures

Proportion of Canadians not following safety measures has dropped by 3 per cent in the past two weeks

Hiker stumbles upon dead man in Blind Bay park

Salmon Arm RCMP determine cause of death not suspicious

BC VOTES 2020: North Okanagan nurse running for NDP

Harwinder Sandhu, who ran for NDP in 2019 federal vote, is declared Vernon-Monashee candidate

Most Read