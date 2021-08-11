Air support ready to target White Rock Lake wildfire in Naswhito Creek area on Westside

Smoke is visible from the Naswhito Creek area on the southeast flank of the out-of-control White Rock Lake wildfire burning at an estimated 56,500 hectares.

A finger of the fire in the Naswhito Creek, west of Banks Road on the Westside, moved several hundred metres east overnight. The main flank on the east saw no further growth and all control lines held, BC Wildfire Services said.

Fire behaviour around the rest of the perimeter saw little to moderate activity. Skimmers and airtankers are available to support today, if needed.

An aerial overview Tuesday, Aug. 10, better illustrated the effects of the fire in the Bouleau Lake area and the Regional District of Central Okanagan is reporting at least six structures on four properties outside of the region’s fire protection area were significantly damaged.

“North Westside firefighters and multiple other fire departments are working alongside each other and BC Wildfire, aiding in back burns along Westside Road,” North Westside Fire Chief Alex Van Bruksvoort said.

Work to protect homes in the lower Killiney Beach area are still underway, Van Bruksvoort said, noting fire trucks, tenders and sprinkler systems are placed throughout neighbourhoods and crews are removing combustible materials away from homes — residents on alert are urged to do the same, following Fire Smart advice.

Evacuation orders are still in place for four regional districts and Okanagan Indian Band Land IR#1. Alerts remain in place for those, the City of Vernon and Splatsin.

Splatsin extended its evacuation alert until Friday, Aug. 13, at 11:59 p.m.

“Splatsin established an EOC on Aug. 6 in response to the fire which is comprised of Splatsin staff and structural protection experts and is working closely with the BC Wildfire Service and Emergency Management BC,” said Kukpi7 (Chief) Wayne Christian

The City of Vernon, Kamloops, Armstrong, Township of Spallumcheen and the Village of Chase rescinded their alerts.

The Columbia-Shuswap Regional District has downgraded its order for the community of Falkland to an alert Monday, Aug. 9.

More than 150 wildland firefighters, 138 structure protection personnel, 14 helicopters, 15 tree fallers and 63 pieces of heavy equipment are assigned to the fire.

