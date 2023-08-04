Wildfire smoke is expected to hang around at least through Saturday of the B.C. Day long weekend. Rain is in the forecast for Monday. (Morning Star - file photo)

Air quality statement in effect for Okanagan: Environment Canada

Wildfire smoke to hang around for part of B.C. Day long weekend; rain in forecast for Monday

Wildfire smoke is expected to hang around the entirity of the Okanagan through the first part of the B.C. Day long weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for the North, Central, and South Okanagan. Elders, children, people with lung problems and/or heart disease, pregnant people and people who work outside are at a higher risk of experiencing effects from smoke.

The weekend forecast for the region calls for sunshine with a mix of sun and cloud, and local smoke for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4 and 5. There are anticipated northwest winds of 20 kilometres/hour Friday afternoon.

A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Sunday, Aug. 6, followed by cloudy periods Sunday night. Highs Friday to Sunday are between 32 and 34 degrees.

Rain is in the forecast for the holiday Monday with highs dropping to 26 degrees. The sun is scheduled to return Tuesday, but, again, only with a high of 26 degrees and there’s a 60 per cent chance of showers Wednesday, Aug. 9.

