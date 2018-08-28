Air quality statement ended for Central Okanagan

The air has returned to normal in Kelowna

The skies are clearing in Kelowna.

An air quality advisory issued by Environment Canada for the COkanaganOkangan has come to an end Tuesday, Aug. 28.

The special air quality statement was in effect for the Okanagan Valley because of smoke and still remains for the North and South Okanagan.

Okanagan residents woke up to blue skies yesterday and the Air Quality Health Index has dropped the health risk from smoke to the low to moderate range.