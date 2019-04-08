Crews respond to a structure fire on April 8, 2019 in downtown Squamish. (Squamish RCMP)

Air quality monitored after Squamish structure fire

Extensive smoke was billowing from the roof of an industrial building

RCMP were called to reports of a structure fire in downtown Squamish Monday morning.

Police arrived at Third Avenue and Vancouver Street to help firefighters and paramedics douse a fire at an industrial building with extensive smoke billowing from the roof, according to a release.

The District of Squamish is working with Vancouver Coastal Health to determine if there are any air quality or environmental concerns.

Officers secured the area and asked residents in the smoke path to temporarily leave.

Anyone who may feel affected by the smoke is asked to seek medical attention.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.


