Air quality bulletin still in place for Okanagan

Smoke from U.S. wildfires has made its way north

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. can be seen hovering over the City of Vernon looking north Sunday, Sept. 13, at 7 a.m. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

The Okanagan – or Smokanagan, if you will – and other areas around the province are being impacted, or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-to-72 hours.

Environment Canada said Sunday, Sept. 13, a special air quality bulletin has been extended to include more regions over the weekend. A link to a map of B.C. showing the affected regions can be found here.

Smoke impacts due to long-range transport from wildfires in the western United States have already been observed in some areas of Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, and portions of the Interior. Smoke forecast models indicate the potential for a significant push of smoke into BC throughout the weekend.

The anticipated smoke trajectory indicates that the areas impacted will grow to the north and east as the weekend progresses with the most widespread impacts expected on Sunday. Areas at higher latitudes, such as Prince George, may have smoke passing through the region aloft.

The next bulletin update will be available Monday, Sept. 14.

If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gasses which includes many chemicals that can harm your health.

For more details, please consult www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/air-quality-health-index/wildfire-smoke.html.

For more information on current air quality, visit www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.



