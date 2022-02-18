Air quality advisory lifted as dust settles in Vernon

A dust advisory has been lifted in Vernon Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Morning Star - file photo)

Changing meteorological conditions have improved air quality across the region, environment ministry says

A road dust advisory has been lifted in Vernon Friday afternoon.

The Ministry of Environment and Interior Health issued the advisory on Thursday due to high concentrations of coarse particulate matter in the air.

A joint press release on Feb. 18 states that changing meteorological conditions have improved conditions across the region.

The air quality in Vernon is currently at 39.9 micrograms per cubic metre, which is below the provincial objective of 50 micrograms.

Poor air quality due to dust is a recurring phenomenon in Vernon during the spring, when winter traction material is stirred up by traffic. For comparison’s sake, air quality in Kelowna was just 12.7 micrograms per cubic metre on Friday.

