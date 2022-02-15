Air quality advisory for Kelowna following large structure fire

Environment Canada has issued an air quality advisory for Kelowna

There is an air quality advisory in effect for Kelowna and the Central Okanagan, due to a large fire.

Five businesses continue to smoulder after the Blue Heights building complex went up in flames at 2 a.m. this morning (Feb. 15).

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special air quality statement due to elevated pollution levels in the air, caused by the scorched buildings downtown Kelowna.

The statement says that the are high concentrations of fine particulate matter in the air due to the large structural fire and an atmospheric inversion in the Okanagan valley. The inversion trapped the smokey pollution in the valley, near ground level.

Exposure to pollution is of concern for people with chronic conditions like asthma, COPD, heart disease and respiratory infections.

People with underlying medical conditions that could be exacerbated by poor air quality are advised to reduce strenuous exercise and stay indoors until the advisory is lifted.

