Air Canada suspends service to India as tensions rise with Pakistan

The airline has implemented a ‘goodwill policy’ for affected customers

Air Canada said it has suspended service to India due the closure of Pakistani airspace as tensions mount between the two nuclear powers.

A flight en route to Delhi Tuesday night turned back over the Atlantic Ocean and returned to Toronto Wednesday, the airline said.

A second Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Delhi slated for takeoff Tuesday night was also cancelled, said spokeswoman Isabelle Arthur.

The airline has implemented a “goodwill policy” for affected customers and is monitoring the situation in order to resume service once it “normalizes,” she said.

Air Canada operates daily service from Toronto and Vancouver to Delhi and four times weekly between Toronto and Mumbai. It has no aircraft on the ground in India and all flights from India to Canada have returned as scheduled, Arthur said.

Pakistan said Wednesday it had shot down two Indian warplanes and captured two pilots in the disputed region of Kashmir, raising tensions on the Asian subcontinent to a level unseen this century.

India acknowledged one of its air force planes was “lost” in skirmishes with Pakistan and that its pilot was “missing in action” on a chaotic day, which also saw mortar shells fired by Indian troops from across the frontier dividing the two sectors of Kashmir kill six civilians and wound several others.

Pakistan responded by shutting down its civilian airspace as Prime Minister Imran Khan called for negotiations with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, to ensure “better sense can prevail.”

“Let’s sit together to talk to find a solution,” Khan said. There was no immediate reaction from Modi.

The aircraft went down Wednesday morning in Kashmir, a mountainous region claimed by both India and Pakistan since almost immediately after their creation in 1947. One of the downed planes crashed in Pakistan’s part of Kashmir while the other went down in an Indian-controlled section of the Himalayan region, Pakistan’s army spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor said.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No health, safety risk after acidic spill into Columbia River: Teck
Next story
Update: Michael Cohen calls Trump ‘racist, ‘conman’ in testimony

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP join Pink Shirt Day

Local police show their colours in the stand against bullying

Kelowna RCPM arrest prolific offender

RCMP made the arrest on Feb. 26

Life is a marathon: Kelowna athlete, lawyer shares insights to success

Christy Lovig is a running coach, marathon runner, and local lawyer

Kelowna mom to be remembered with candlelit restorative yoga session

A fundraiser was started for Tessa Hutton’s family

Learn a little about your home: Oyama settlers after the First World War

Every week, the Lake Country Museum will showcase Lake Country history

Live on-air licking of Canadian TV reporter sparks outrage

The man has been identified by multiple viewers as comic actor Boyd Banks

Wilson-Raybould says she was pushed, got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Wilson-Raybould finally got the chance today to ‘speak her truth’ about the SNC-Lavalin affair

Update: Michael Cohen calls Trump ‘racist, ‘conman’ in testimony

President’s former lawyer says he doesn’t direct evidence Trump colluded with Russian government

No health, safety risk after acidic spill into Columbia River: Teck

The acid, which hasn’t been identified, was diverted to an on-site reservoir

Air Canada suspends service to India as tensions rise with Pakistan

The airline has implemented a ‘goodwill policy’ for affected customers

Woman gives birth on B.C. highway with help of teen daughter

Meldrum Creek woman delivers in the passenger seat

B.C. couple wins $25.9M lottery jackpot

George Munro and Rowena Inyallie meant to buy a chocolate bar and some cranberry juice but got millions instead

COLUMN: This Pink Shirt Day, let’s stop with the slut-shaming

It’s the 21st century version of ‘witch,’ our columnist writes

Summerland man awarded $237K following crash

Pedestrian struck by car in 2014 received nearly $238,000

Most Read