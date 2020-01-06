WestJet passengers on route to Penticton were stopped short due to ‘uncontrollable weather’ and diverted back to Calgary, where they will spend the night. (Black Press file)

WestJet passengers stuck in Calgary after weather prevents landing in Penticton – twice

Okanagan-bound WestJet flight returns to Calgary after ‘uncontrollable weather’ conditions

Passengers on a WestJet flight on Monday faced an unexpected change when their flight almost landed in Penticton to only be diverted back to Calgary – twice.

According to WestJet officials, flight 3281 was diverted because of “uncontrollable weather,” and after an overnight stay in Calgary, passengers would be flown to Kelowna in the morning and finally bused to Penticton.

READ MORE: Another snowfall warning issued for Okanagan

“We basically almost landed in Penticton – we tried to land twice, and we saw the ground and it looked like we were going to land and we turned around and came all the way back to Calgary,” said passenger Shayda John.

For John, one of many left stranded in Calgary, this was not the best way to end a holiday.

Since yesterday, she has been in and out of airports trying to make it home from vacation in Mexico. To make matters worse, she already spent last night in Calgary due to a layover.

“We’re tired, we have no more clothing that’s clean, and we have no more money to spend [on hotels],” she said.

She estimates about 100 passengers were affected.

READ MORE: Kelowna Airport experiencing delays and cancellations from winter storm

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Man dies in Highway 1 crash, road reopens
Next story
United Nations committee on racism calls for halt to Site C, Trans Mountain and LNG pipeline

Just Posted

Big White receives nearly a foot of snow

The resort got 27 cm of snow in the past 24 hours and it’s still falling

Another snowfall warning issued for Okanagan

Environment Canada says another 20 cm could fall in Kelowna and Vernon overnight

Kelowna Airport experiencing delays and cancellations from winter storm

Travelers are encouraged to visit the Kelowna Airport website for updates

City of Kelowna places parking bans on snow routes

The ban comes after significant snowfall warning for the Okanagan

Big White to receive 20 to 30 cm of snow over next 48 hours

A series of fronts moving over the area will bring heavy snow through the next two days

‘Snowpocalypse’ hits Kelowna

Central Okanagan is expected to get 15 to 25 cm of snow

United Nations committee on racism calls for halt to Site C, Trans Mountain and LNG pipeline

Group points to a lack of ‘free, prior and informed consent’ from impacted Indigenous groups

UPDATE: Man dies in Highway 1 crash, road reopens

A vehicle incident has closed the highway, with no estimated time of reopening

Morning Start: The famous “Green Eggs and Ham” originated from a bet…

Your morning start for Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Trump disregards Canada, allies with killing of Iranian general: ex-ambassador

Iranian Maj.-Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed by a U.S. drone strike

Canada Revenue Agency’s tax call centres get a D on business group’s report card

Nearly half the 200 test calls couldn’t be completed

Convicted Keremeos murderer granted continuation of day parole

From 1995-2018, Robert Nicholson served a life sentence for the murder of two men

WestJet passengers stuck in Calgary after weather prevents landing in Penticton – twice

Okanagan-bound WestJet flight returns to Calgary after ‘uncontrollable weather’ conditions

B.C. residents campaign to end Alzheimer’s stigma

The third annual, I live with dementia, let me help you understand, campaign launched Jan. 6

Most Read